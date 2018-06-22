A Blount County man is facing four felony counts after a Grand Jury in East Tennessee indicted him for producing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. District Court in Knoxville, George Robert Everhart is accused of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old for the purpose of producing child pornography in March 2015 and Jan. 2018.

The indictment was filed on June 19 and is charging him with two counts of producing child pornography, one count of distributing between Feb. to March 2018, and one count of possessing material that contained an image of child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12 in March 2018.

According to the indictment, investigators have seized a micro camera with an antenna, a laptop, two cell phones and six other digital storage devices.

© 2018 WBIR