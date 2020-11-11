Maryville man accused of raping and impregnating 11-year-old before fleeing to Florida

Investigators said they discovered an 11-year-old girl who was eight months pregnant after receiving a welfare call back in mid-October.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville police transferred a suspect into their custody Saturday, accusing him of raping and impregnating a minor before escaping to Florida.

According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, officers arrested 31-year-old Mynor Leonel Jeronimo-Velasquez in South Florida's Martin County.

Crisp said MPD investigators discovered an 11-year-old girl who was eight months pregnant after receiving a welfare call back in mid-October.

Police said they asked the girl's mother if they could take the victim to the hospital, saying the mother is not being charged with anything at this time.

Police discovered Jeronimo-Velasquez had moved to Florida with a 9-year-old girl roughly six weeks before receiving the welfare call, saying the girl had been missing. The girl was handed over to child protective services, but police said they do not believe she was victimized.

Florida law enforcement and U.S. Marshals arrested Jeronimo-Velasquez on October 21, and he was transferred to the Blount County jail on November 7.