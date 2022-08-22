Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire

Crews initially responded to a fire at Regal Tower and later found two people dead, saying both had been shot.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning.

Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot.

According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp, crews responded to a fire at the Regal Tower condominium complex at 453 Greenbelt Drive around 2:30 a.m. Crisp said crews found smoke and flames coming from the sixth floor of the complex.

Crisp said firefighters found a trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance to the door of a condo unit. The gasoline trail went inside the unit where crews found Costa's and Olea's bodies along with a gas can and accelerants.