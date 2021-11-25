Maryville man arrested after chase through North Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies took a Maryville man wanted for burglary into custody Wednesday after a chase through Northern Loudon County.
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Daniel Meeker, 26, around midnight.
According to the LCSO, Meeker refused to stop for a traffic violation, and deputies chased him through a neighborhood off Martel Road.
Dispatchers informed deputies Meeker was wanted out of Knox County for burglary and also had a parole violation stemming from an aggravated burglary charge.
Deputies said they chased Meeker for several minutes before he got out of his vehicle on Foster Drive and began to run. A K-9 team chased him several yards before the K-9, Kora, led them to a home. People inside the home began yelling for help and told deputies a man had run into their home and was upstairs.
Deputies found Meeker and took him into custody, saying he is charged with felony evading arrest and several other drug charges.
The LSCO said he will eventually be released to both Knox County and the Tennessee Department of Corrections to face his other outstanding charges.