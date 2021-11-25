Maryville man arrested after chase through North Loudon County

Deputies said the man was wanted out of Knox County for burglary and also had a parole violation stemming from an aggravated burglary charge.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies took a Maryville man wanted for burglary into custody Wednesday after a chase through Northern Loudon County.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Daniel Meeker, 26, around midnight.

According to the LCSO, Meeker refused to stop for a traffic violation, and deputies chased him through a neighborhood off Martel Road.

Dispatchers informed deputies Meeker was wanted out of Knox County for burglary and also had a parole violation stemming from an aggravated burglary charge.

Deputies said they chased Meeker for several minutes before he got out of his vehicle on Foster Drive and began to run. A K-9 team chased him several yards before the K-9, Kora, led them to a home. People inside the home began yelling for help and told deputies a man had run into their home and was upstairs.

Deputies found Meeker and took him into custody, saying he is charged with felony evading arrest and several other drug charges.