Maryville man arrested for homicide more than a week after suspicious death in Louisville

Police said they responded to a death reported at 714 Tupelo Way in Louisville on February 16. When they arrived, they said they found Willis' body.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A suspect is behind bars after Alcoa police found a man dead in his home more than a week ago.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, 38-year-old Steven Greene from Maryville is suspected of killing 26-year-old John Willis.

Police said they responded to a death reported at 714 Tupelo Way in Louisville on February 16. When they arrived, they said they found Willis' body.

Officers worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Maryville Police Department and various sheriff's offices before identifying Greene as the suspect.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team helped Alcoa police arrest Greene on Wednesday.

Greene is charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Blount County Justice Center.