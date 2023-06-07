BCSO arrests Maryville man on child sex charges, searching for his brother

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for Jeffrey Lynn Potter, 49, Wednesday after arresting his brother.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on child sex charges and were searching for his brother on warrants for violating community supervision, evading arrest and having drug paraphernalia.

They said Larry Edmond Potter, 52, from Maryville, is facing three counts of solicitation of a minor. They said they started an investigation into him this year after getting a complaint that he sent sexual text messages to a juvenile female. BCSO said they found several pieces of evidence in the case, which resulted in Potter's arrest on Tuesday at a home on Reagan Mill Road.

They said he was being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on $300,000 in bonds, pending a hearing on June 14.

They also said they were looking for his brother, Jeffrey Lynn Potter. They said anyone with information about his location should reach out to the sheriff's office's 24-hour hotline at 865-273-5200. People can also submit tips online, through the sheriff's office's website.