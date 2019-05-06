MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man is in custody after he fled from Blount County Sheriff's deputies and crashed a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, June 5, causing damage to another car and knocking out a joint utility pole, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Michael Lynn Hill, 31, had minor injuries from the accident and was treated at UT Medical Center.

According to BCSO, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Blount County deputy was patrolling the area of Thornhill Drive when he spotted a white 2006 BMW 325i with a registration that came back as stolen out of Hawkins County.

As the deputy began to turn around on the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and turned from Thornhill Drive onto Currie Avenue toward McArthur Road. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to accelerate on McArthur toward East Broadway, according to deputies.

As the driver approached East Broadway, he struck a vehicle in the intersection, then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle went into a roll and struck another larger utility pole, splitting it in half, according to BCSO.

BCSO said the vehicle came to a rest on its roof in the middle of the roadway. Hill was not wearing his seatbelt, and the front and side airbags deployed.

Deputies said the BMW was stolen on June 2 from an individual in Hawkins County. Further investigation revealed that Hill’s driver’s license is suspended, and he has two active warrants for failure to appear in Blount County. After arriving at U.T. Medical Center, U.T. Medical Center police found a substance believed to be heroin in Hill’s pants pocket.

The intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McArthur Road was closed overnight while Alcoa Utilities replaced the downed utility poles. It re-opened Wednesday morning shortly before 7 a.m.

Officials said Hill is currently in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges to include driving on a suspended license, felony evading arrest, theft of an automobile, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance (heroin), and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He is being held without bond on two warrants for failure to appear in court on prior charges.

He will face his current charges in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 10.