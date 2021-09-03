Maryville man charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Authorities found multiple images of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Jeffery Lynn Nugent Sr.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man is charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and tampering with evidence.

According to Blount Co. Sheriff James Lee Berrong, Jeffery Lynn Nugent Sr., 64, was arrested Monday.

The ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children) identified Nugent as a potential offender several weeks ago and passed that information along to BSCO for further investigation.

Investigators initially arrested Nugent on March 4 after executing a search warrant at two properties belonging to Nugent, on Chota Road and on Hwy. 411 South. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. and was released the same day after posting a $65,000 bond.

Further investigation found a total of 16 images of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Nugent, and deputies arrested him again on the increased charges.

Sheriff Berrong said Nugent destroyed multiple electronic devices before his second arrest.