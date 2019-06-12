ALCOA, Tenn. — A Maryville man faces aggravated assault charges after a shooting in the Springbrook Community over the weekend.

Alcoa Police officers responded to the area of Vose Road in the Springbrook Community to reports of a shooting at around at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots in the area and investigators found two vehicles struck by rounds, according to the police department.

"Upon further investigation, detectives discovered Isaiah Austin Shelby Robinson was the person identified as the shooter," Alcoa Police Department Detective Jeff Parsons said in a release.

Robinson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Blount County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond pending hearing on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m., in Blount County General Sessions Court.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the 5th Judicial Task Force, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Department.