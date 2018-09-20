Maryville — A Maryville man is in custody in connection with the theft of a truck earlier this week.

According to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong, Steve Brian Bright, 50, of Maryville, is in custody in the Blount County Corrections Facility and being held on bonds totaling $125,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $10,000, two counts of felony evading arrest and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Bright was taken into custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a pursuit that ended on Henry Lane when Bright drove his vehicle into a field and attempted to flee from deputies on foot. After he was taken into custody, deputies and investigators identified him as Steve Brian Bright, the suspect in the theft of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck from a residence on William Blount Drive late Monday night. Investigators recovered the truck, as well as some of the personal belongings that were inside the vehicle.

The investigation continues and additional charges could come in this case.

