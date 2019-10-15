MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said deputies arrested a Maryville man Monday evening on two warrants for rape of a child.

Leslie Elton Obanion, 35, is in custody in the Blount County Correctional Facility on two counts of rape of a child. Obanion is being held on bonds totaling $1 million pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 18.

Alcoa Police Department officers said they determined that Obanion committed the crimes at Blount County residences, so Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators took over.

Investigators said Obanion admitted that he sexually molested two boys, ages 10 and 11, between November 2018 and September 2019. They said the boys are not related to Obanion.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators arrested Obanion at his residence on Coker Road Monday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.