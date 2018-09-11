Maryville, Tennessee — A man is in custody after an off-duty officer saw his vehicle pulling a trailer that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Kevin Lance Briggs

Kevin Lance Briggs, 36, is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility. Thursday afternoon, police say a deputy took a report from a homeowner who claimed his trailer had been stolen. The victim told the deputy he glanced out his window and saw a dark Nissan Xterra leaving the driveway with his trailer. The lock, the victim said, was cut.

That deputy took the victim's information and, just a short time later, an off-duty reserve Sheriff's deputy spotted that same vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 129. After stopping the vehicle, police say they notified the victim who arrived on scene. The victim then said that was the same trailer taken from his driveway.

The investigation is ongoing. Briggs is being held on bonds totaling $10,000.

