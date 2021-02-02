Maryville man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for child sex crimes

Officials said that Tywan Montrease Sykes, 46, was sentenced to 45 years in federal prisons after a jury convicted him of child pornography production charges.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that a Maryville man was sentenced to serve 45 years in federal prison for charges of child exploitation.

In March 2021, Tywan Montrease Sykes, 46, was convicted on charges of child pornography production, enticement of a minor for illegal sex, possession of child pornography and committing those offenses while he was required to register as a sex offender.

Officials said Sykes had previously been convicted of statutory rape in 1998 and aggravated statutory rape in 2012.

The investigation leading to March's charges b began after Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex and pornography, according to a release from officials.

The national center then notified the Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which then contacted the local Department of Children's Services office. Sykes was arrested within 48 hours after the child was interviewed, according to officials.

Federal search warrants were also used to retrieve communication between the victim and Sykes, as well as to search his phone. Authorities said that the search revealed evidence that was used at trial.