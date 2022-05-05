Maryville man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for distributing child porn

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Dixon admitted he distributed child pornography to other people in 2016 and 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Bradley Dixon, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 109 months in prison as part of the plea agreement. He will be required to register as a sex offender and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years after his release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Dixon admitted he distributed child pornography to other people in 2016 and 2020, and possessed child pornography in 2018.

The U.S. Department of Justice said forensic investigators uncovered videos and other evidence on devices linking Dixon to the distribution of child pornography.