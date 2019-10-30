MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Dwayne Haun, 33, and Thomasa Ruth Haun, 57, on multiple charges related to heroin.

A BCSO spokesperson said the Hauns are mother and son.

The Hauns are both charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. They are also both charged with delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, according to a BCSO Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to the post, investigators from the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Hauns' home on Tuesday. The investigators seized drug paraphernalia and .8 grams of heroin. The Hauns were taken into custody without incident.

Both of the Hauns were released from the Blount County Correctional Facility Wednesday on a $25,000 bond each, pending hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6.

