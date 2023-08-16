Maryville Police Department searching for people accused of stealing cars in Westfield Dr. and Lenore Ln. areas

MPD said the car thefts happened on Aug. 16 during the early morning hours.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department said Tuesday they were searching for people accused of stealing cars in the Westfield Dr. and Lenore Ln. areas on Aug. 16.

They shared security footage showing the people approaching cars in the area. In one clip, a person is seen approaching two cars in a driveway and attempting to open one before turning around to the other. The door on the second car opens and the person is able to get inside.

MPD also shared a clip of a person walking across the lawn of a home in the early morning hours. Two people are seen walking across a lawn in another clip that MPD shared.

They said anyone with information about the car thefts should reach out to Sgt. John Bivens at 865-273-3718 or email him at jbivens@maryville-tn.gov.