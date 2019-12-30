BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators returned to a home on Walnut Street in Maryville Monday morning after police said a homeowner thought a suspect in a shooting at the home over the weekend had returned.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Maryville Police said it received several calls of folks hearing gunshots in the area of Everett Avenue. When police checked the area, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said they found nothing unusual.

Then shortly after 7 a.m., police were called for shots fired into a dwelling and said one person was injured.

Crisp said four shots were fired and the resident was injured but it was not life-threatening. Debris from where the house had been struck by gunfire hit his ear, authorities said.

At around 3:20 a.m. Monday, investigators said the person at the home told them a male wearing a black hoodie, holding a firearm, attempted to enter the house. The person fired one round from a handgun and the person outside left the scene.

According to Crisp, both incidents are believed to be connected and an investigation is underway.