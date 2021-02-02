TBI: Maryville woman indicted for identity theft, filing false sexual assault report

TBI said Cristy Wallace provided a false name at a local hospital and claimed a Grainger County deputy had sexual assaulted her.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Maryville woman accused of identity theft and falsely reporting a sexual assault incident has been indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving Cristy Lynn Wallace, 38, in April at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn.

On April 24, Wallace was transported from the Grainger County Jail to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson County, where she provided a false name and reported that a deputy with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office had sexually assaulted her at the time of her arrest, according to a release from TBI.

Through the investigation, TBI said agents found that the incident did not happen.

On Aug. 16, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wallace with one count of false report and one count of identity theft.