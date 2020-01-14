Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head last week is progressing, but "is still in the woods," according to an update posted on Facebook.

Kaleb Hurley, Lead Pastor of Hope Church of Albert Lea — which Matson is a member of — said in a video post that the 32-year-old officer that he's been able to reply to people through a "thumbs up" or he can "squeeze fingers."

Hurley added that Matson is stable, but his condition remains critical.

"That means that there is still help with his breathing at times, and it means that at other times they're not having to help him with his breathing," Hurley said. "Make no mistake, Arik is still in the woods, and Arik still has a really long road ahead of him."

Hurley said that the doctors have stabilized their treatment so that he is able to adapt to some of the changes and so that the swelling subsides.

"We are excited about the changes that have happened in Arik's recovery, but we still know that there are many unknowns about his conditions," said Hurley.

A GoFundMe for Matson has been set up and continues to grow. Donations can also be made to Farmers State Bank of Freeborn, Hartland or Albert Lea.

RELATED: Friends describe injured Waseca police officer as a 'really good guy'

RELATED: Officer, suspect in Waseca shooting incident identified