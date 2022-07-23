Knoxville police continue to search for answers after finding man shot dead on Riverside Drive a year ago

KPD said it has received several tips over the past year, but investigators are still looking for more tips to close the case and provide his family with answers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 23, 2021, someone shot and killed Matthew "Mack Jr." Scott. The Knoxville Police Department is still trying to find the person that killed him one year ago.

The University of Tennessee Police Department found the 34-year-old South Carolina man with multiple gunshot wounds lying along Riverside Drive around 4:40 a.m. that morning.

KPD officers later arrived at the scene, and Scott was pronounced dead. He left behind three children, his parents and his siblings.

KPD said it has received several tips over the past year, but investigators are still looking for more tips to close the case and provide Scott's family with answers and closure.

If you have any information remain anonymous when you submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, call &**TIPS, or use the app P3TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a CASH reward.