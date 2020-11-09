Maynardville man wanted on rape charges shot, killed by police in North Carolina

Glenn A. Eldridge, also known as "G", was charged with raping a Maynardville woman at her home June 11, according to court documents.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Maynardville man wanted on rape charges was shot and killed Thursday by an officer in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said members of their department working with U.S. marshals attempted to arrest Glenn Alvin Eldridge, 48, on fugitive warrants. Authorities said he was armed with several weapons and Eldridge was shot by an officer during the encounter.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injures where he died.

"Due to the nature of the charges and the public safety concerns that Eldridge posed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Tennessee in locating and apprehending him," according to a press release from the Union Co. Sheriff's Office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The officer is on administrative duty at this time, which is standard procedure. He is a Fayetteville Police officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.