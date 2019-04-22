MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of shooting and injuring a man on Saturday night, April 20.

Brandon Wright, 26, is suspected of shooting Chris Stokes, 36, during an altercation at a residence on County Road 725 near Riceville Saturday night, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

Officials said Stokes was treated at a regional hospital and was released.

The Sheriff's Office said Wright is wanted on active warrants for aggravated assault and wants him to turn himself in.

If you have information about Wright or his location, call 911 or message Sheriff Joe Guy on Facebook.