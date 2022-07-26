McMinn County man charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting his wife

Jan Johnson told police he shot his wife after becoming angry with her. Deputies arrested him, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man is in custody after shooting his wife Sunday, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of someone being shot at a home on County Road 783 around 5 a.m. Sunday. According to MCSO, they found Joanne Johnson with at least two gunshot wounds.

Her husband, Jan Johnson, told officials he shot his wife after becoming angry with her, the sheriff's office said.

"He claimed that he'd become upset at some of his wife's behavior and decided to take her life," McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said.

Deputies arrested Johnson. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder. The sheriff's office said he is in McMinn County Jail on a $100,000 bond.