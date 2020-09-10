McMinn County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted suspect in Burger Branch Thursday night

Officials said that Eric Buff, a white man who is 175 pounds and 5'10" was involved in a domestic incident Thursday evening.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic incident Thursday night and would be patrolling the area overnight.

They said they were looking for Eric Buff, a white man who is 175 pounds and 5'10", after a domestic altercation. They said he is on foot in the Burger Branch and is wanted on several warrants and that he is a suspect in past thefts and trespassing incidents.

Officials said that he is dressed in jeans, a white t-shirt and a red hoodie. They also said he had blindfish brown hair and a scraggly beard.

People should call 911 if they see Buff, according to a release. The sheriff's department also said that they would be patrolling the area overnight and that residents should lock their doors.