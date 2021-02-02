MCSO: Four dead and 10-month-old missing after shooting in McMinn Co. near Riceville

Police said that a shooting broke out in the Riceville area Saturday afternoon, with a 10-month-old child involved.

RICEVILLE, Tenn. — A shooting broke in McMinn County on Saturday and the McMinn County Sheriff's Office said that four people died as a result. He also said a 10-month-old child was taken by suspects involved in the shooting.

Sheriff Joe Guy said that officers responded to calls about the shooting at around 9 a.m. on County Road 60, west of the Riceville community. When deputies arrived, they said they found two witnesses who had escaped the shooting and directed them to a home.

There, deputies found one man and three women dead from gunshot wounds. They identified the victims as Trevon Hall, 36, Skylar Hawn, 24, Jesse Dupree, 40, and Brandi Harris, 39.

The sheriff said that looked like there were originally six people at the home, and that a male suspect and female suspect arrived there after 8 a.m. He identified the suspects as Curtis D. Smith, a 38-year-old Black man from Etowah and Jazzmine J. Hall, a 27-year-old White woman from Athens.

He said it looked like there was a dispute between Hall and the male victim over a 10-month-old child. The sheriff said they are the child's parents.

He said that at some point, the dispute turned violent and four people were shot.

One witness escaped, police said. Another pretended to be injured and survived the shooting, according to a release from police. The suspects took the child and left, police say.

He said they are believed to be driving a red or maroon pickup truck. An Amber Alert is also expected to be issued for the 10-month-old child. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.

"This has been a challenging day for our community, and our prayers continue to be with the families of the victims of this terrible incident," said Sheriff Guy.