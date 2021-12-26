MCSO: Georgia homicide suspect spotted in Englewood/Gudger area

McMinn County Sheriff's Office and Englewood Police Department are searching for Brandon Neil Wiseman who is wanted for murder in Georgia.

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. — McMinn County Sheriff's Office said they have spotted a Georgia murder suspect in the Englewood/Gudger area.

According to MCSO, Brandon Neil Wiseman is wanted for murder from a shooting altercation in Murray County, Georgia that happened earlier this morning.

Multiple police agencies, including McMinn County Sheriff's Office, Englewood Police Department and Murray County Ga Sheriffs Office are trying to locate Wiseman.

MCSO said that Wiseman had ties to a local business in Englewood. Englewood Police Department said that while investigating the business, officers spotted Wiseman with his sister, Jessica Jenkins. The two fled in a a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, TN License 1U7-6J6.

Law enforcement said that after a car chase, Wiseman took control of the Pathfinder, let his sister out and drove across the McMinn/Monroe County line in the Gudger area.