MCSO: Man charged after shooting from one car to another Monday night in road rage incident

Officials said Tyrome Ferguson faces four counts of aggravated assault for shooting at a car at around 10 p.m. Monday.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said he shot at a car on I-75 from another car in a road rage incident. They said one person was hit and taken to the hospital in the shooting.

Chief Deputy Chris White said the shooting happened on I-75 near mile marker 66 at around 10 p.m. Monday night. He said shots were fired from one car to another, and Tyrome Ferguson was taken into custody.

He said Ferguson faces four counts of aggravated assault and said other charges are pending. The section of the highway where the shooting happened was briefly closed Monday night as crews worked.