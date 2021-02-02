MCSO: One person dead and another injured in shooting following "relationship dispute"

Police say a group of 2-3 people fired shots at the Mt. Verd community, killing one woman and injuring another person.

ATHENS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting Saturday evening in the Mt. Verd community.

McMinn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at County Road 202 in Athens. Upon their arrival, they found a woman, 54-year-old Mary Denise Dalton, dead from gunshot wounds.

The other victim, 31-year-old Jonathan C. Burger, was wounded and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“It appears that a group of 2-3 people who were having a relationship dispute with the victims came to the residence sometime after 8 p.m.,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “At least one member of the other party apparently produced a firearm and fired the shots that killed Ms. Dalton and injured Mr. Burger.”

MCSO officers, DA's Office and TBI agents executed search warrants on Sunday in relation to the shooting. Three suspects have been taken in for questioning. One of them was found in Ooltewah and two others were found in Etowah.