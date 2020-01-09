Meet Zeus, TBI's new K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics

TBI said ESD K-9s can find electronic storage devices that easily be overlooked by human eyes.

A new kind of K-9 will help the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sniff out electronic evidence.

Zeus is a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever who is specially trained to sniff out electronic storage devices – like hard drives, flash drives, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick – that could hold vital evidence, especially in child exploitation cases. He can sniff out a chemical compound used on practically all of these devices.

He is the first Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9 for the TBI and only the second in the state.

TBI said ESD K-9s can find electronic storage devices that easily be overlooked by human eyes, especially when hidden in wall cracks, clothing or ceiling tiles, or tossed into boxes, dirty laundry, or the garbage.

“Zeus will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” explained TBI Director David Rausch. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations, and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”

When not being used for ESD, Zeus will serve as a comfort companion to both law enforcement officers and the public, such as child victims. He will also assist in stress diffusion and show off his skills to school and civic groups.

Zeus was initially raised by Paws with a Cause as an assistant dog for people with disabilities or PTSD, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, demand for assistant dogs decreased and he was put on a new career path.

Zeus and his partner, Special Agent Derek Miller, will assist in cases across the state with a primary focus on those involving Internet Crimes Against Children