DA expected to announce in January if Megan Boswell could face death penalty for daughter's murder

Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Megan Boswell appeared by video in court Thursday afternoon in Sullivan County. She is charged with the murder of her daughter, 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell.

At her next hearing on January 22 at 9 a.m., she will learn if she could face the death penalty if convicted of killing her little girl.

According to WCYB, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus is expected to announce plans on enhanced punishment regarding Boswell then.

Boswell's defense attorney, Brad Sproles, has requested a change of venue for the trial.

A grand jury indicted Boswell on 19 total charges, including felony murder and child abuse. She pleaded not guilty back in August.

Evelyn's remains were found in March along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. That was after she was reported missing in February before an Amber Alert was issued.

Megan Boswell has been in jail since she was arrested and charged with false reporting that same month.