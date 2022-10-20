Megan Boswell's attorney files motion to be removed from Evelyn Boswell murder case

The lawyer for an East Tennessee mother accused of killing her daughter has filed a motion to be removed as her attorney.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The lawyer for Megan Boswell, the mother accused of killing her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has filed a motion to be removed as her attorney.

The motion was filed Wednesday. Brad Sproles is currently representing Boswell. He recently said they were having problems preparing for trial and they had a difference of opinion on potential witnesses.

Megan Boswell faces charges of murder, aggravated child abuse, and multiple counts of false reporting in the death of her daughter. Her trial is set for February 2023.