Megan Boswell trial moved to February 2025

Judge James Goodwin agreed to postpone the mother's trial after the defense asked for more time since Boswell was recently appointed a new attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Boswell, the mother accused in 2020 of murdering 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will face trial in 2025 after appearing in Sullivan County Court Wednesday.

Judge James Goodwin agreed to postpone the mother's trial after the defense asked for more time since Boswell was recently appointed a new attorney.

Attorney Gene Scott now represents Boswell after her previous one, Brad Sproles, asked to be removed from the case in Oct. 2022.

The new trial date is set for February 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

Megan Boswell is charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and multiple counts of false reporting in the death of Evelyn Boswell.