Megan Boswell faces court hearing Friday in toddler daughter's killing

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Boswell, the woman charged with killing her daughter, baby Evelyn Boswell, is due in court Friday.

A grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 total charges last year, including felony murder and child abuse. Boswell has pleaded not guilty.

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus announced in January that the prosecution intends to seek a punishment of life in prison without parole.

Boswell's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.