Megan Boswell appoints new attorney

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A potentially major delay Friday for the Megan Boswell case, the Sullivan County mother accused of killing her daughter has a new attorney.

Attorney Gene Scott will now represent Boswell.

Her previous attorney, Brad Sproles, asked to be removed from the case.

Boswell had asked the court to remove Sproles during their last hearing, but the judge told them to try to work out their differences.

Megan Boswell faces charges of murder, aggravated child abuse, and multiple counts of false reporting. Her trial is set for February 2023.

Boswell will be back in court in December for a status hearing.

Scott told the court he needed time to review the case before moving forward.

Sproles recently told News 5 they were having problems preparing for trial, and they had a difference of opinion on potential witnesses.

Megan Boswell is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Boswell.