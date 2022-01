The judge is expected to announce whether her $1 million bond will be lowered.

TENNESSEE, USA — Megan Boswell, the mother accused of killing her daughter Evelyn Boswell is set to appear in court Friday morning.

It's a motion hearing ahead of her trial later this year.

The judge is expected to announce whether her $1 million bond will be lowered.

A grand jury indicted Boswell on 19 total charges in 2020, including felony murder and child abuse.

Boswell pleaded not guilty.