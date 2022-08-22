JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing a car who was convicted in 2019 for killing a couple in a Mascot crash

In a separate case, Mekiah Tre Davis was also involved in a police chase resulting in a crash in Hamblen County.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee.

They said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges and they said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.

He has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'8" tall, according to authorities. They said he weighs around 130 pounds. His last known address is at Stair Lane Way in New Market and he was last seen driving a Chevy Impala that was spray-painted blue.

JCSO said his charges now include theft over $5,000 for a car stolen from a lot several weeks ago and felony evading arrest for a short police chase Sunday in Jefferson County. He is also facing vandalism charges and some others, according to authorities.

In a previous high-profile case in January 2022, Davis left a Dandridge juvenile detention center and within 48 hours cut off his ankle monitor. He was then involved in a police chase resulting in a crash in Hamblen County.

Before that, he pleaded guilty in Knox County Juvenile Court to killing a man and his wife in September 2019 when he was 15 years old. He was driving a stolen pickup truck and crashed into them in Mascot, according to reports. A 4-year-old child and another person were also injured in the crash.

The state could only hold him until his 19th birthday in that case, and he could earn time that shortens his sentence. He also lost his left eye in the crash.