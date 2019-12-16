NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Hundreds of people turned out to remember the college student killed in a New York City park Friday.

According to authorities, Tessa Majors was stabbed to death during a robbery on Dec. 13 in Morningside Park in Manhattan.

Majors was a freshman at Barnard College and the great-niece of former Vols head football coach Johnny Majors.

A memorial was held in her honor Sunday night. Community members, city officials, students and administrators from Barnard college and Columbia University came out to remember who she was.

"She was endlessly creative. She was a writer, a budding journalist, a bassist, and she could sing beautifully," said Gale Brewer, Manhattan Borough President. "She was a fighter in the best sense of the word."

A group of teenagers are suspected in her murder.

"We have failed not only Tess, but we have failed the children of this community as well," said Mark Levine, a New York City Council member.

Police have charged a 13-year-old with second-degree murder, armed robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the murder of Majors.

Investigators have also questioned a 14-year-old and are still trying to identify other teenagers who were reportedly involved.

