Memphis parents charged with giving 4-year-old son deadly opioid

Authorities in Tennessee say a mother and father have been charged with giving the dangerous opioid fentanyl to their 4-year-old son, who later died.
The U.S, Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Kristen Raley and Jon Allen have been arrested in Shelby County on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Authorities said Raley and Allen gave their child fentanyl in a hotel room.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered many times more potent than heroin.
A mashals spokesman says Haley was arrested on Aug. 21 and Allen was captured Thursday.