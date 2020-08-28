x
Memphis parents charged with giving 4-year-old son deadly opioid

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered many times more potent than heroin.

Authorities in Tennessee say a mother and father have been charged with giving the dangerous opioid fentanyl to their 4-year-old son, who later died. 

The U.S, Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Kristen Raley and Jon Allen have been arrested in Shelby County on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. 

Authorities said Raley and Allen gave their child fentanyl in a hotel room. 

A mashals spokesman says Haley was arrested on Aug. 21 and Allen was captured Thursday.  

Jon Allen, charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse

