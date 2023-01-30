Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death

Memphis Police said all seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 following the start of their internal investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.

MPD also said additional charges are coming for those involved in Nichols' death, although they did not confirm whether these would be charges added to the five charged with murder in Nichols' death, or additional officers charged.

"The MPD's team of Internal Affairs investigators prioritized interviewing officers and witnesses related to the second scene first, where the most egregious aspects of the incident occurred," MPD said in the statement.

Here's the full statement from Memphis Police:

This announcement came at the same time the Memphis Fire Department announced three of its employees were fired after investigating their involvement into Nichols' death.

MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."

According to a news release from the fire department, MFD first received a call about a person pepper sprayed at E. Raines Rd. and Ross Rd. They said Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived at that location at 8:36 p.m. The release said after speaking with the officer there, the Engine was directed to the second location at Ross Rd. and Castlegate.

MFD said the EMTs, Long and Sandridge, arrived at the scene where Nichols was handcuffed on the ground about 8:41 p.m., and Lt. Whitaker remained with the fire truck.