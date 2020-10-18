Memphis woman catches burglar in her home, fights back

One Memphis woman fought a burglar back so hard without the use of a gun, that the suspect was begging and crying to be let go.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It might not be a good idea to fight a burglar at home, especially if he’s six inches taller. But one Memphis woman fought back so hard without the use of a gun, the suspect was begging and crying to be let go.

Britnee, who did not want her face shown or reveal her last name, fought back.

“I just refused to have Rest In Peace behind my name. If he did have a gun and he wanted to shoot, where would I run?” Britnee said.

She got an alert on her phone that there was a movement in her house. Britnee thought it may have been her dog Queen or her cat Coco. Then she got a notification her back door was opened.

She works just down the street from her house and rushed home.

“There was a car in the driveway I had never seen,” she said.

She saw her air conditioner was out of her window and then she saw the burglar.

“He’s telling me I’m going to shoot you if you don’t move. I’ve got a gun. I’m going to shoot you,” she said.

So 5′10″ Britnee decided she had to fight 6′4" Carlos Gwin.

First, she picked up a chunk of wood and started beating Gwin. She said he didn’t seem phased as he started putting her two TV’s, a DVD player, a tablet, blankets as well as $600 in his car.

Britnee wasn’t going to let him get away.

She jumped in his car looking for the gun he said he had and took the keys out of the ignition.

She said Gwin was threatening her, begging and crying all at the same time. Britnee held him, fighting with him until the police arrived.

“He was actually begging me to tell them to let him go,” she said.

She said she would do it all again.

“I’ll fight for what’s mine,” she said.

Police found cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in Carlos Gwin’s vehicle.

He is charged with aggravated burglary and possession of drugs with intent to sell.