KCSO: 3 arrested, 1 cited after drugs found in car during traffic stop in front of Green Magnet Academy

The traffic stop was conducted on February 25.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested and a woman was cited after drugs were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in front of Green Magnet Academy in February, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said that on Feb. 25, Detective Ballard and Officer Marcus Parton were sitting outside of the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike conducting a narcotics investigation and monitoring room 209.

While monitoring the room, Parton said he saw three men removing several items and placing those into a white Chevy Equinox. He said he also saw the men getting into the vehicle and leaving heading south on I-75.

While following the vehicle, Parton said he saw the driver-side brake light was not working. Due to the vehicle being occupied by four people, Parton waited for additional units to catch up to his location before he attempted a traffic stop.

Once additional units arrived, Parton conducted a traffic stop on Lula Powell Drive. 33-year-old Shakira V. Hayward then pulled over into the child pick-up line in front of Green Magnet Academy.

According to a report, the people in the car were initially refusing officers' commands and would not roll down the windows or show officers their hands. Officers said they removed everyone from the vehicle and detained them.

K-9 officer Kellione with the Knoxville Police Department was called to the traffic stop to have his K-9 partner perform an air sniff of the vehicle. Kellione then told Parton his partner alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle.

The report showed during the search, 8.6 grams of marijuana was found in the center console and floorboard. Hayward said she does smoke marijuana and the 8.6 grams belonged to her.

Hayward was issued a misdemeanor citation with a booking date of March 11 for simple possession and a broken tail light.

Parton then learned Hayward was at the school to pick up her children, Department of Children's Services was notified and responded to the scene to ensure the safety and welfare of Hayward's children.

The report stated officers also found 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine and several small baggies were found in the shoebox that was seen being carried out of the motel room.

They also found 166 grams of marijuana in the black trash bag that was seen being carried out of the motel room. Two scales with methamphetamine and marijuana residue on them were found in a black backpack also seen being carried out of the motel room.

19-year-old Charles A. Bradley, 34-year-old Michael A. Dukes, and 27-year-old Michael D. Dixon told officers the drugs and paraphernalia did not belong to them.

They were taken into custody and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II and schedule VI with intent to distribute and/or sell in a school zone, according to a report. Dixon had $1,786 in cash on his person that was seized.

While being processed in intake at the Roger D. Wilson Detention facility, the report showed Bradley denied several times he had any drugs on his person.

Intake officers said they found 95 grams of heroin, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, and an assortment of oxycodone pills to the sum of 127 pills all ranging in different milligrams and colors in a clear bag in Bradley's groin area.