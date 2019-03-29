MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police have charged two men in connection with a shooting incident in south Morristown on Wednesday evening.

William Luttrell, Jr., 27, and John Grant III, 37, were detained and questioned in connection with the shooting on Wednesday. Both suspects were jailed with unrelated, outstanding warrants.

WBIR

Police were called to the 300 block of Hedrick Street at approximately 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that a black Chrysler 300 with multiple occupants stopped at the intersection of Hedrick and Center streets. Those occupants then reportedly fired multiple shots into the air and fled the scene.

WBIR

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, detectives filed charges on both men for Party to the Offense of Reckless Endangerment. Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Both Luttrell and Grant remain jailed with $52,200 and $53,000 bonds respectively.