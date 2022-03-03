x
MPD: Men wanted for stealing vehicles left running unattended in driveways

Credit: Morristown PD

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Police are trying to locate two men wanted in connection to a series of stolen vehicles that have been left running unattended in driveways in Morristown.

The Morristown Police Department said that 29-year-old Aaron Hannah and 30-year-old Tyler Brice are known to frequent the Morristown and Grainger County areas.

According to a press release, Hannah and Brice have outstanding warrants related to some of these incidents.

Do not attempt to approach these individuals, police said.

If you have any information contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Information may also be shared confidentially by calling the MPD Anonymous Tip Line at 423-585-1833.

