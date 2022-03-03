MPD: Men wanted for stealing vehicles left running unattended in driveways

According to a press release, Hannah and Brice have outstanding warrants related to some of these incidents.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Police are trying to locate two men wanted in connection to a series of stolen vehicles that have been left running unattended in driveways in Morristown.

The Morristown Police Department said that 29-year-old Aaron Hannah and 30-year-old Tyler Brice are known to frequent the Morristown and Grainger County areas.

Do not attempt to approach these individuals, police said.