KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man was taken to UT Medical Center after an overnight shooting left him with a gunshot wound to his lower back Tuesday, the Knoxville Police Department said in a release.

KPD said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers got the call for the shooting on the 1700 block of Merchants Drive around 1:15 a.m.

There are no suspects currently in custody, according to KPD. The department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.