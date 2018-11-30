Knoxville, Tenn. — Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Felony Drug Unit obtained a 15-year sentence against a methamphetamine dealer.

David Paul Beets, 42, was convicted of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine over .5 grams in a drug free school zone. Judge Scott Green ordered Beets to serve 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On July 4, 2017, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a suspicious person at the Pilot on Western Avenue, according to investigators.

In Beets’ vehicle, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana and a safe containing $1,061.

A further investigation revealed that Beets had been selling methamphetamine from his house on McKamey Road. That residence was subsequently closed as a public nuisance, according to investigators.

“Methamphetamine use is on the rise in our community, being a contributing factor in seventy overdose cases last year,” said DA Charme Allen. “Only fentanyl and fentanyl analogues accounted for more overdose deaths than methamphetamine in 2017.”

