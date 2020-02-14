CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Campbell County woman was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they were able to purchase schedule II and VI controlled substances from her.

On Feb. 14 at approximately 9 a.m, sheriff's office investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Glade Springs Road and took Kristy Olivia Stehler, 30, into custody, the sheriff's office said.

"Investigators had made several buys of schedule II and VI controlled substance from this location prior to the execution of the warrant," the sheriff's office said. "The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team was activated to secure the location during the execution of the warrant."

According to the sheriff's office, investigators recovered amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Stehler was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from multiple counties, CCSO said.

She faces charges including sale and delivery of a schedule II and VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI for resale, child endangerment and neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said a DCS referral was initiated due to a minor being present during the warrants execution.

Children were present during the purchase of controlled substances by undercover investigators, the sheriff's office said.

Campbell County Sheriff's Office