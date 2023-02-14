Grand jury indicts three Harlan County men for trafficking methamphetamine

Steven Williams, Lawrence Lucas and Walter Kansas Smith trafficked 500 or more grams of methamphetamine from December 2021 to August 2022, the indictment said.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Three Harlan County, Kentucky men are facing multiple drug charges after a federal grand jury indictment, according to the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky Southern Division.

Steven Williams, Lawrence Lucas and Walter Kansas Smith trafficked 500 or more grams of methamphetamine from December 2021 to August 2022, the indictment said.

Lucas and Smith were charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, according to the indictment.