LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Two inmates who escaped Saturday night from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were arrested on Oct. 8.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt, minimum security inmates working in the jail kitchen, hid in trash cans that were taken outside the jail for disposal, LMDC said.

Someone did witness the two climbing out of the trash cans, and notified a corrections officer. Metro Corrections released video of the inmates' escape.

Officers arrested Stumler on Monday morning, near Preston Highway and Indian Trail after receiving a tip about his location.

Justin Stumler was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018, after he escaped from Louisville, Ky. Metro Corrections.

Louisville Metro Corrections

Hunt was arrested on Monday afternoon. He was apprehended following a police pursuit that ended at Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road.

MetroSafe said the vehicle Hunt was driving was involved in "multiple collisions" that resulted in "multiple people being transported to the hospital." None of the injuries were deemed "life-threatening."

Lyons, Mary

Jeffersontown Police arrested Stumler on August 27 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Hunt on June 28 on a multiple felony burglary charges.

LMPD asks that anyone with information on Hunt's location call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

© 2018 WHAS-TV