Metro PD: 5-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A five-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in North Nashville early Monday morning, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police say the child was hit in the back after a shooting on Bray Drive.

Police say a man, woman, and five children were inside the home when someone shot into the house approximately 20 times.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. His injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening, but police said the child remains in the hospital in stable condition as of Monday night.

WSMV in Nashville talked to a woman who said she is the 5-year old’s aunt.

She said her sister and family woke up to the sound of gunshots coming into their house. She told WSMV the senseless shooting has to stop and it is impacting the community.

“This has to stop. It’s ridiculous. Kids can’t even lay in their house and sleep at light without having to dodge bullets. Now my sister is at the hospital a nervous wreck because her child got shot. This is ridiculous.”

She also went on to say they are thankful the 5-year old is alive, but they also want justice for her nephew and is urging anyone who has any information on the shooting to not be scared and call police.