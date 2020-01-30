NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a man outside his home on Creekbend Drive.

Police say at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, a guy ran up behind the man, pointed a handgun to his head and demanded money.

The victim emptied his pockets and handed over $10.

"It was scary at first, but then it just, the anger, upset started to sit in as to why somebody would do that," the victim's sister-in-law said.

She didn't want to show her face out of concern for her safety.

"I mean it could've got dangerous like a shot could've came out and hurt somebody," she said.

The man was just getting home from work and trying to get inside his house. There were 12 other people living inside, including 7 children.

The side window seen in the video is part of a newborn's room.

The family didn't realize a robbery was happening on the other side of the door.

"I mean the light was on and everything. I just didn't think to look out because I thought it was only my brother-in-law out there. Never thought there was somebody with a gun at his head," a woman living inside said.

She said her brother-in-law is doing as well as he can after the. She wanted to speak up to warn others in case the robber hits another house.

"It could happen to anybody else and we were terrified last night when it happened. I could only imagine what somebody else would feel if it happened to them," the woman said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the photo or surveillance video should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This story was originally reported by WSMV.